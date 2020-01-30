Actress Bhamaa Ties the Knot with Arun, See Pics of the Grand Ceremony
Mollywood actress Bhamaa got married to Arun in a traditional ceremony in Kottayam on January 30.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Mollywood actress Bhamaa got married to Arun in a traditional ceremony in Kottayam on January 30. The auspicious ceremonial was graced by Bhamaa’s friends from the industry including Suresh Gopi, Mia George, Vinu Mohan, Abu Salim among others.
Bhamaa looked radiant in an orange silk saree. She adorned her bridal gaze with traditional temple jewellery. Meanwhile, Arun donned a bespoke cream kurta and customary Kasavu dhoti.
Take a look at the pictures:
The couple exchanged rings last year in a function held in Kochi. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by their close friends and family. Arun looked debonair in ethnic wear while Bhama is spotted in a graceful pastel lehenga. Last week, the actress shared the engagement pictures on Instagram.
The duo’s grand mehendi ceremony took place on January 28. Bhamaa was spotted in a silvery-blue lehenga and the groom-to-be Arun looked handsome in a red kurta.
The delightful lady shared pictures of her haldi festivity as well, where she is attired in a beautiful yellow outfit.
Arun, who originally hails from Chennithala in Chennai, plans to settle in Kochi, post marriage.
Bhamaa debuted with Lohithadas’ movie Nivedhyam and won the hearts of the audience with her performance. Her other notable movies include-- Cycle, 101 weddings, Husbands in Goa, Otta Mandharam and Malgudi Days.
