Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Actress Bruna Abdullah Looks Radiant as She Flaunts 38-week Baby Bump

The Desi Boyz actress, who rose to fame with the song Subah Hone Na De, got engaged on July 25, 2018, soon after which she announced her pregnancy.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actress Bruna Abdullah Looks Radiant as She Flaunts 38-week Baby Bump
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Bruna Abdullah, who is expecting her first child with Scottish husband Allan Fraser, posted a series of photos flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow. The Desi Boyz actress, who rose to fame with song Subah Hone Na De, with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, got engaged on July 25, 2018, soon after which she announced her pregnancy which was followed by her wedding in July.

The soon-to-be-mum is keeping social media abuzz flaunting her baby bump as she looks radiant in her pregnancy glow. In the latest picture shared on her Instagram handle, Bruna can be seen donning a pink bralette with blue detailing, paired with white harem pants.

She captioned the photo, "#Babybumpdate One thing I totally adore today is how beautiful this baby bump looks & feels in these comfy and beautiful styles by @clovia_fashions !!! Thank you so so much for sending me these! Really love you guys! Thanks for being my second skin. #38weeks."

Bruna has been time and again sharing pregnancy pictures. She posted one at 30 weeks pregnant, with an adorable caption, "Just two more months until we meet.. #superpregnant #30weekspregnant #pregnancydiary"

In June, she shared a picture with her husband embracing her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram

We 3 ❤️ . . #homeawayfromhome #goa #30weeks

A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on

A Brazillian national, Bruna came to India on a holiday and ended up working in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in the 2007 release Cash with an item song Reham Kare.

Her other films in Bollywood include I Hate Luv Storys, Grand Masti, Jai Ho, Mastizaade, Yea Toh Two Much Ho Gayaa and Udanchhoo. She has also acted in Tamil film Billa II.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram