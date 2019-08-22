Actress Bruna Abdullah Looks Radiant as She Flaunts 38-week Baby Bump

Bruna Abdullah, who is expecting her first child with Scottish husband Allan Fraser, posted a series of photos flaunting her baby bump and pregnancy glow. The Desi Boyz actress, who rose to fame with song Subah Hone Na De, with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, got engaged on July 25, 2018, soon after which she announced her pregnancy which was followed by her wedding in July.

The soon-to-be-mum is keeping social media abuzz flaunting her baby bump as she looks radiant in her pregnancy glow. In the latest picture shared on her Instagram handle, Bruna can be seen donning a pink bralette with blue detailing, paired with white harem pants.

She captioned the photo, "#Babybumpdate One thing I totally adore today is how beautiful this baby bump looks & feels in these comfy and beautiful styles by @clovia_fashions !!! Thank you so so much for sending me these! Really love you guys! Thanks for being my second skin. #38weeks."

Bruna has been time and again sharing pregnancy pictures. She posted one at 30 weeks pregnant, with an adorable caption, "Just two more months until we meet.. #superpregnant #30weekspregnant #pregnancydiary"

In June, she shared a picture with her husband embracing her baby bump.

A Brazillian national, Bruna came to India on a holiday and ended up working in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in the 2007 release Cash with an item song Reham Kare.

Her other films in Bollywood include I Hate Luv Storys, Grand Masti, Jai Ho, Mastizaade, Yea Toh Two Much Ho Gayaa and Udanchhoo. She has also acted in Tamil film Billa II.

