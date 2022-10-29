Actress Daksha Nagarkar's Denim on Denim Avatar Is Viral; Check Pics

Actress Daksha Nagarkar knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans awestruck. The glamorous diva is also an avid social media user and often shares stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Now Daksha has generated tremendous buzz with her recent Instagram post. In the post, Daksha can be seen posing in a classic staple oversized denim jacket paired with the same coloured high-rise denim shorts. Daksha’s glamorous post has gone viral on social media with over 50,000 likes on Instagram.

Fans have loved Daksha’s ravishing avatar. Her post has been flooded with comments from her fans and well-wishers. Many star-struck fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section and have professed their love for Daksha. One fan wrote, “You are looking gorgeous and a beautiful stunning lady.” Another die-hard fan wrote, “Oh my god, my crush.”



Daksha is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. While she always grabs the headlines with her western dresses, she also knows how to carry ethnic outfits with great poise. Earlier this year, she shared an elegant picture in a traditional outfit.



Daksha Nagarkar has achieved fame in a very short period of time. The young actress has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting skills and bubbly personality. She won many hearts with her superlative performance in a festive number in the Nagarjuna starrer Bangarraju.

Daksha is also very passionate about preserving the environment. In June, she took part in the Green India Challenge, which is an initiative of TRS MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar. Daksha shared heart-warming pictures from the event on Instagram.



If reports are to be believed, Daksha will be seen in Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura. The action drama is being directed by Sudheer Varma and is slated to release in 2023.

