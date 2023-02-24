Kannada actress Deepika Das has carved a niche among the audience by essaying important roles in movies and TV shows like Dream Girl, Dudhsagar, Naagini, and Ee Manase. She took another big plunge in her career after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Even though she couldn’t win the show, her stint was loved by the viewers. Deepika has bagged a pivotal role in an upcoming film. She has unveiled the first look of this film on Instagram. As per the poster, it seems like she will play the role of a mountaineer. Her character has been named Payal. The first look shows her sitting alone by a bonfire with her bike parked in the background. This glimpse is enough to give an idea about the film, which may be focused on the subject of women’s empowerment. Deepika wrote in the caption, “Introducing PAYAL from my upcoming movie ..Title will be launched very sooon."

This announcement made her fans and colleagues ecstatic. They congratulated Deepika on this achievement. Actresses Neha Ramakrishna, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Harini Srikanth and Mayuri Kyatari conveyed their best wishes to her. Actress Gauthami Jayaramu appreciated Deepika for her look on the poster and gave a thumbs up for her project. Music composer Vasuki Vaibhav also expressed his happiness, with Deepika making strides in her career.

Deepika was on cloud nine recently as her popular supernatural fiction daily soap Naagini season 1 completed 7 years. She has always attributed a major share of success in her career to this daily soap. Sometime back, she celebrated 7 years of completion to this show and treated fans to some photos from this serial as well on Instagram.

Deepika thanked fans, Zee Kannada, her co-star Dheekshith Shetty and the entire team associated with this show. Deepika wrote that without playing the lead (female serpent) in this show, she couldn’t have reached the pinnacle of her career. Even though this show ended a long time back, Deepika is still remembered for the finesse she brought into her character.

Naagini directed by Hayavadana started on February 8, 2016, and ended on February 7, 2020.

Read all the Latest Movies News here