Actress DeWanda Wise Joins Jurassic World 3 in Lead Role Alongside Chris Pratt
The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films.
credits- instagram
She's Gotta Have It actress DeWanda Wise is set to star in a leading role in the upcoming third installment in the Jurassic World franchise. The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films.
Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first two films in the series, is attached to direct the third part, reported Variety. The movie also marks the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
View this post on Instagram
If you believe in the power of words In the strength of positive energy As I undoubtedly do You know that Every Can’t wait 2CU in more movies! You should play _____! Go Awf! You inspire ✊ Queen Shine Please play ______ Yaaassss And of course... I love you ♥️ Went into this. #ThankYou beyond See you in #JurassicWorld (Pic from previously posted @ladygunn shoot. For creds, click previous. )
The script is based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The filmmaker will also executive produce the project with Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg.
Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. Trevorrow will also continue to consult with Spielberg and Marshall on the management of the growing Jurassic brand, including video games, toys, novels, animated Lego series and theme parks.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisco Perello