Actress DeWanda Wise Joins Jurassic World 3 in Lead Role Alongside Chris Pratt

The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
She's Gotta Have It actress DeWanda Wise is set to star in a leading role in the upcoming third installment in the Jurassic World franchise. The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films.

Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first two films in the series, is attached to direct the third part, reported Variety. The movie also marks the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The script is based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The filmmaker will also executive produce the project with Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg.

Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.67 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history. Trevorrow will also continue to consult with Spielberg and Marshall on the management of the growing Jurassic brand, including video games, toys, novels, animated Lego series and theme parks.

