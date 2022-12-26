Actress Dharsha Gupta’s Sensual Christmas Outfit Sets Internet on Fire; See Pics

Tamil actress Dharsha Gupta has once again mesmerised her fans with her stunning pictures. Her bold avatar has surely set the temperature soaring. Taking to Instagram, the diva recently dropped a streak of snaps. In the photos, the actress can be seen all decked up in a Christmas party outfit, donning a mini red skirt, a bralette top and a Santa cap. The actress captioned her post, “May the brightness and joy of Christmas fill your heart. Merry Christmas”.

Several social media users poured their love in the comment section. While some fans showered her with heart emojis, others filled the comment section with festive greetings. The actress looked phenomenal in her festive look. She took Instagram by storm in her chic outfit. For makeup, she wore black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick. She left her tresses open, as she posed for the camera in her Christmas outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharsha Gupta (@dharshagupta)

Dharsha remains quite active on social media and often posts pictures and videos which make her fans’ hearts flutter. She has amassed a strong fan following on social media with her astonishing looks and sartorial fashion choices.

The actress made her television debut with the serial Avalum Naanum in 2018. Her upcoming film, Oh My Ghost, is all set to hit the theatres on December 30. She is also popular for films like Thandhu Vitten Ennai, Rudra Thandavam, and Medical Miracle.

