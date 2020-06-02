Actress Dipika Kakar Approached For Lead Role In Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

After making an impressive return to acting with an immensely popular TV drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, actress Dipika Kakar is now likely to play the role of a Naagin in her next.

If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Dipika has been approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Taking to her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor recently clarified that Naagin 4 was going to end and would have a fantastic four-episode finale. The producer of the supernatural thriller also added that they'd be soon jumping into Naagin 5.

Ekta has been keen on getting Dipika on board for the longest time, the report in Pinkvilla stated. However, it remains to be seen if the Bigg Boss 12 winner will give her nod or not.

Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. The show went off air earlier this year. The actress became a household name after playing the lead role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 5 contestant Mahek Chahal is also being considered to play the lead role in Naagin 5.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria. In a video, posted on her Instagram, Ekta thanked all of them for being a part of her show, and shared that she'd come back to them with something special. She also assured her viewers that they worked really hard on the script of Naagin 5.