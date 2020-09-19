Actress Dipika Kakar Gets Injured, Informs Fans on Instagram With This Picture

Television actress Dipika Kakar's recent Instagram post was unlike her usual bright and chirpy images. Dipika, who featured in the popular serial Sasural Simar Ka, shared a picture of her injured foot on Friday.

Though she did not reveal more details on the cause of her injury, the pic must have left her fans wondering what actually happened to her. The photograph posted on Instagram stories showed her bandaged foot with ‘Ouch’ written on it followed by some crying face emojis.

The actress has been keeping her fans entertained throughout the coronavirus pandemic lockdown with various posts and videos. Dipika has also started her YouTube channel where she vlogs her daily life from Eid celebrations, to cooking and baking the talented actor has given her fans wholesome content amidst pandemic. She also posted videos on how she cooked food and baked cakes for her mother-in-law and husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday during the lockdown.

Dipika married fellow actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 after the two met on the sets of their hit show Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. Dipika was married to Raunak Samson from 2013 to 2015, and she gave credit to her parents and Ibrahim for helping her get through the difficult times of her divorce.

In an interview a few years ago, Dipika had said that breaking off any relationship is difficult, almost traumatic. “That’s exactly what happened with me. My parents supported me and Shoaib helped me pull through those difficult times. We were not dating then,” she had said.

Dipika was last seen on Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she played the role of an actress. The show also starred Karanveer Grover who played a surgeon trying to make time for his love interest. The show aired from June 2019 to March 2020.