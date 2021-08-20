Actress Dipika Kakar Slams Trolls Who Said Her in-Laws ‘Treat Her Like a Maid’

TV actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are a happy couple but they often receive adverse remarks about their marital life on social media platforms. Online users hardly leave any chance to make them uncomfortable whenever possible.

However, both Dipika and Shoib don’t hesitate to give befitting responses to the trolls at times. Recently Dipika took on trolls who were commenting on her in-laws.

On Wednesday Dipika and Shoaib did a live session on YouTube. During the live session, Dipika’s in-laws were accused by some viewers of treating her like a maid and not taking care of her privacy. Like any other good daughter-in-law the actress stood by her in-laws. Responding to negative comments she said that she feels proud to be able to balance her personal and professional life.

A few days ago, Shoaib’s father suffered a brain stroke. He was admitted in the hospital for three weeks. When he returned from hospital after getting discharged Dipika and Shoaib gave their room to him and themselves went to guest room.

On this, some users commented that Shoaib has taken away Dipika’s privacy. Dipika lost her control on this and said that people messaging such things to her husband should be ashamed. She further expressed her disappointment that they were trolling in such difficult times. She mentioned that her in-laws consider her as their daughter and she too loves them like her parents and cares for them.

The actor couple can even sleep in a car or roadside for them, Dipika said. She said that she does not need the kind of concern people have for her on social media.

Shoaib too took on a troll who called his family old school. He said that if being modern means not taking care of your family then they are better off as old school.

