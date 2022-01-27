Actress Divya Ganesh Leaves Vadapalani Murugan Temple Without Getting Darshan

Tamil television series Baakiyalakshmi, an official remake of Bengali Serial Sreemoyee, is airing on Vijay TV and it has become a favourite show of the audience. This serial is about a soft-natured woman, Bhaagyalakshmi, who is devoted to her family. Gopinath, her husband, does not like her and wishes to settle with his ex-girlfriend, Radhika, who is already married and has a child.

Divya Ganesh plays the role of Jenny, who loves Bhaagyalakshmi and supports her in her business venture. Divya has captivated her fans with her fantastic performance and looks.

According to reports, the actress recently went to Vadapalani Murugan temple and returned without getting darshan of deities. The actress visited the temple with her co-actor Kambam Meena Sellamuthu. Kambam shared a photo with Divya from the temple premises.

Divya has created a huge fan base through this serial and like other actors and actresses, she loves being active on social media. In the post Kambam shared that Divya was excited about the visit to the temple but could not get a glimpse of Lord Murugan due to the heavy crowd.

However, though she was not able to get the darshan at Vadpalani Murugan temple, she visited Mangadu Kamakshi Amman temple, a temple in the Chennai suburb dedicated to goddess Parvati. Divya got blessings of Kamakshi Amman, before her shooting.

Divya is a devotee of Murugan and for this reason Kambam took Divya to the temple at 4 am for the darshan.

Divya Ganesh made her debut with Keladi Kanmani, in which she played the role of Chembaruthi in 2015. But, she came to the spotlight after the success of Baakiyalakshmi.

