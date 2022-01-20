Actress Dolly Bindra, Famous For Controversies, Turns 52

Controversial actress and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bindra is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. Dolly was born on 20 January 1970 in Mumbai and started her acting career at a very young age of 18 with Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996. Dolly’s fans and film industry friends are wishing her on this occasion.

The controversial actress appeared in small roles in films like Bichhoo, Khiladi 420 and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha among others. She was last seen in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, which released in 2019.

Dolly Bindra has always remained in news due to controversies. She participated as a contestant in season 4 of reality show Bigg Boss in 2010 and drew attention for frequent fights with other inmates of the house – WWE Champion Khali, famous Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari and TV actress Shweta Tiwari. Eventually, she was evicted from the show due to her violent and aggressive behaviour with the housemates.

Her vulgar comments for Shweta Tiwari led to her eviction from the house whereas her kitchen fight with Manoj Tiwari is still making rounds on social media.

In 2015 Dolly Bindra alleged that she was sexually exploited by the self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa and her close aides. She was a devotee of Radhe Maa and she even filed a complaint at a police station in Chandigarh.

Few years back, a video went viral on social media wherein Dolly Bindra was seen fighting and abusing her neighbours in Mumbai which had even led to a police case against her.

Dolly Bindra has distanced herself from the film industry these days. She was recently seen as a guest in a few television shows.

