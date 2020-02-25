English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actress Elizabeth Moss Keeps Awards in This Part of Her House

Actress Elizabeth Moss Keeps Awards in This Part of Her House

'The Invisible Man' actress said that she had kept her two Emmys and three Golden Globes awards on a bookshelf and feels she should get a glass cabinet for them.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Elisabeth Moss feels she should the two Emmys and three Golden Globes that she won somewhere "nicer" than a bookshelf.

"They're on a bookshelf in my apartment, along with a bunch of memorabilia and trinkets from other things I've done. I should probably get something nicer like a glass cabinet," said Moss.

The actress returns to the theatres in the sci-fi horror thriller "The Invisible Man", and she said that if she was invisible for a day, she would love to watch an actor she admires, such as Meryl Streep, up close, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"(I would) Go to a film set or theatre and watch an actor up-close who I really admire. Someone like Meryl Streep. I hope she doesn't read this and take out a restraining order! That's the least subversive thing I'd do, anyway. Everything else would involve sketchy, shady stuff," Moss told the portal Observer New Review.

She had previously confessed she was "scared out of her skin" when she watched "The Invisible Man".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story