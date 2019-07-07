Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'

Esha Gupta on Saturday recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
(Photo: Esha Gupta/Perfect Relations)
Loading...

Actress Esha Gupta has accused a man of "raping me with his eyes" at a restaurant in Delhi. Gupta on Saturday recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts. The actress alleged that she was having dinner when the accused arrived at the restaurant and took a table opposite her and made her uncomfortable with his long stare.

She later identified the accused as Rohit Vig. Describing the incident, in a series of tweets, Gupta wrote, "If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then IDK (I don't know) what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped... #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot."

She further tweeted it's because of men like Rohit Vig that women don’t feel safe anywhere. In another post, she shared an alleged picture of the accused and claimed, "ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n (and) making her uncomfortable is ok (okay). He did not touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus (because) m (I'm) an actor, but because m (I'm) a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!"

When a social media user tried to troll Gupta and accused her of creating controversy to gain publicity for her recently released movie One Day: Justice Delivered, the actress retaliated, "You’re scum. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law?"

Meanwhile, One Day: Justice Delivered is an action thriller, produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, written by Alaukik Rahi and directed by Ashok Nanda. The film also features Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram