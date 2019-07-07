Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'

Actress Esha Gupta has accused a man of "raping me with his eyes" at a restaurant in Delhi. Gupta on Saturday recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts. The actress alleged that she was having dinner when the accused arrived at the restaurant and took a table opposite her and made her uncomfortable with his long stare.

She later identified the accused as Rohit Vig. Describing the incident, in a series of tweets, Gupta wrote, "If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then IDK (I don't know) what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped... #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot."

She further tweeted it's because of men like Rohit Vig that women don’t feel safe anywhere. In another post, she shared an alleged picture of the accused and claimed, "ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n (and) making her uncomfortable is ok (okay). He did not touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus (because) m (I'm) an actor, but because m (I'm) a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!"

When a social media user tried to troll Gupta and accused her of creating controversy to gain publicity for her recently released movie One Day: Justice Delivered, the actress retaliated, "You’re scum. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law?"

Meanwhile, One Day: Justice Delivered is an action thriller, produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, written by Alaukik Rahi and directed by Ashok Nanda. The film also features Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

