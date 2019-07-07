Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
Esha Gupta on Saturday recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts.
(Photo: Esha Gupta/Perfect Relations)
Actress Esha Gupta has accused a man of "raping me with his eyes" at a restaurant in Delhi. Gupta on Saturday recounted the "uncomfortable" incident on her social media accounts. The actress alleged that she was having dinner when the accused arrived at the restaurant and took a table opposite her and made her uncomfortable with his long stare.
She later identified the accused as Rohit Vig. Describing the incident, in a series of tweets, Gupta wrote, "If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then IDK (I don't know) what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped... #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot."
If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019
She further tweeted it's because of men like Rohit Vig that women don’t feel safe anywhere. In another post, she shared an alleged picture of the accused and claimed, "ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n (and) making her uncomfortable is ok (okay). He did not touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus (because) m (I'm) an actor, but because m (I'm) a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!"
Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019
ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019
When a social media user tried to troll Gupta and accused her of creating controversy to gain publicity for her recently released movie One Day: Justice Delivered, the actress retaliated, "You’re scum. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law?"
You’re a scum.. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law? https://t.co/SMCoEmAchc— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019
Meanwhile, One Day: Justice Delivered is an action thriller, produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, written by Alaukik Rahi and directed by Ashok Nanda. The film also features Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra in key roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
- Deepika Padukone Posts Most Romantic Birthday Message for Her 'Lover' Ranveer Singh
- Kohli Keeps His Promise, Arranges Tickets For 87 Year-Old Charulata Patel
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (iX25) Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s