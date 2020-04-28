MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Actress Esha Gupta Makes Relationship With Spanish Beau Manuel Campos Guallar Insta Official

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

The lovebirds were twining in black and looked amazing. Esha can be seen wearing a long coat along with flared pants, while Manuel is donning a tuxedo.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
Esha Gupta has finally made her relationship with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar Instagram official. The actress took to the photo-video sharing app to upload a gorgeous photograph of them standing in a hotel lobby.

The lovebirds were twining in black and looked amazing. Esha can be seen wearing a long coat along with flared pants, while Manuel is donning a tuxedo.

Captioning the post, Esha wrote in Spanish and said, "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates in English to "I love you so much, my love." Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

te amo mucho mi amor ♥️

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Esha had spoken about Manuel in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times. She had said that he'd been a calming factor in her life.

“My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the Rustom actress has been quite active on social media lately, giving glimpses of her indoor activities to fans. She has been spending time with her pets and doing yoga.

Esha’s last big screen outing was the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered. The crime-thriller directed by Ashok Nanda, starred Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar in important roles.

