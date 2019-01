Esha Gupta Called 'Racist' After Sharing Comments Comparing Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi to Gorilla

How do you feel about an Arsenal brand ambassador making these racist comments about an Arsenal Academy graduate? @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Dfcpvl58mF — Chris (@LondonGoona) January 27, 2019

Bollywood actress and Arsenal club ambassador Esha Gupta has been slammed online for making racist remarks on Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi. The social media was abuzz as a snapshot of a WhatsApp conversation that Esha shared on her Instagram stories compared Iwobi to a gorilla."Solves our winger issues. I can't see that gorilla faced Iwobi running down the flank again. He's so bad ya," read the screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend.To which, Esha replied, "Haha... I don't know why they don't bench him more."Needless to say, it did not go down well with ARSENAL fans, who slammed the actress for her "ignorance" and called her out for being "racist" despite having claimed she herself has been a victim in the past.Taking to Twitter, Esha later apologised and claimed she did not realise it was racist."Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity. It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn't realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game's result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys," Esha wrote.