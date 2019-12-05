Actress Felicity Jones Pregnant with Her First Child, Shows off Baby Bump at The Aeronauts Premiere

Actress Felicity Jones is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard. While not many details have been shared about her pregnancy, she showed off her growing baby bump without anyone knowing, reports eonline.com.

On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old attended the premiere of her and actor Eddie Redmayne's latest film, The Aeronauts. For the event, Jones wore a long black velvet gown with white bows on the chest and pulled her hair into an elegant updo. Her baby bump was slightly noticeable but, at the time, all eyes were on her gown's elegant design.

The baby will be the couple's first child. Jones, 36, and Guard, 43, have been married for a little over one year. Jones and her British film director husband dated for three years before they tied the knot in July 2018 at a romantic ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England.

The Oscar-nominated actress is best known for her roles in Rogue One, The Theory of Everything, and On the Basis of Sex.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.