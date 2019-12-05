Actress Felicity Jones Pregnant with Her First Child, Shows off Baby Bump at The Aeronauts Premiere
While not many details have been shared about her pregnancy, actress Felicity Jones showed off her growing baby bump at a movie premiere.
Actress Felicity Jones poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress Felicity Jones is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard. While not many details have been shared about her pregnancy, she showed off her growing baby bump without anyone knowing, reports eonline.com.
On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old attended the premiere of her and actor Eddie Redmayne's latest film, The Aeronauts. For the event, Jones wore a long black velvet gown with white bows on the chest and pulled her hair into an elegant updo. Her baby bump was slightly noticeable but, at the time, all eyes were on her gown's elegant design.
The baby will be the couple's first child. Jones, 36, and Guard, 43, have been married for a little over one year. Jones and her British film director husband dated for three years before they tied the knot in July 2018 at a romantic ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England.
The Oscar-nominated actress is best known for her roles in Rogue One, The Theory of Everything, and On the Basis of Sex.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No