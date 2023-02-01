Actress Flora Saini has accused her former boyfriend and producer Gaurang Doshi of domestic abuse and violence. Now in her latest interview with Humans of Bombay, she shared that the “famous producer” reportedly abused her physically in a 14-month-long relationship. In the Instagram Reel, Flora revealed that she was punched in her private parts by Gaurang.

The video is a compilation of Flora’s pictures and videos from her shoot days. The clip also consists of a pic of her with marks on her face. Flora said, “By 20, I had peaked in life… I had acted in 10 films and modelled for designers. And I was in love; he was a famous producer. But soon things changed… he turned out to be abusive. He’d box my face and punch my private parts.”

She also alleged that her former boyfriend took her phone and was forced to quit work as well. “For 14 months, he didn’t let me talk to anyone… Until one evening, he punched me in the stomach and I ran away,” she added.

It took her months to recover and she began living with her parents. Slowly, she got back to her acting career. “It took time but I’m happy today, I’ve even found love,” she added.

She penned a motivational note in the caption that read: “Life can only be lived forward and some of the biggest blessings of your life come after your biggest lessons… when you least expect it… so never stop believing in the magic of life and let the universe surprise you. I still believe in fairy tales!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora Saini (@florasaini)

Flora is known for acting chops in Stree, Begum Jaan and ALT Balaji’s show Gandii Baat, Aarya, Maid In India, Inside Edge and so on. She made her acting debut in 1999 with the Telugu film, Prema Kosam. She has acted in over 50 films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Kannada.

