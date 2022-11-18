Actress Gabriella Charlton Shares Picts From Sets of Eeramana Rojave 2

Tamil serial Eeramana Rojave premiered in 2018 and struck a chord with the audience for its heart-warming storyline. The second instalment of this serial, which revolves around the accidental marriage of Kavya and Pratibhan has also received an excellent response from the viewers.

This serial recently became the talk of tinsel town after actress Gabriella Charlton shared photos from the set on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “An exciting week coming up on #eeramanarojave2. Share your guesses in the comment.”

Gabriella looked beautiful in a floral print pastel green saree. She paired this with a pink blouse. The diva chose a watch and a pendant for the accessories and kept her makeup minimal. Looking at the photos, it seems that an episode showing wedding festivities will be aired next week in Eeramana Rojave 2.

Gabriella has carved a niche for herself by playing the character of Kavya. Users appreciated the pictures but were not impressed with the change in the character of Kavya. Another also agreed with what this user has written and commented that the serial’s track has also changed for the worse.

According to this user, the serial has gone through a lot of changes, which makes it appear completely disconnected from reality. The serial should have at least some amount of realism to form a connection with the viewers. According to another user, Pratibhan — who is currently married to Kavya — should know about her past relationship with Jeeva. Due to this, there will be no complications in her further relationships.

Despite the criticism pouring in for Kavya’s character and serial Eeramana Rojave 2, Gabriella’s acting is loved by viewers. A social media user wrote, “Your performance in Eeramana Rojave is impressive. U played the character very well. Another wrote that if makers are serious about the success of this serial, they should introduce a track in which Kavya prepares to achieve her ambition to become an IAS officer.

Eeramana Rojave 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Star Vijay.

Read all the Latest Movies News here