Actress Geeta Basra Shares Glimpses Of Her Virtual Baby Shower

Actress Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with husband and cricketer Harbhajan Singh, recently gave her fans a sneak peek of her virtual baby shower. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a slew of beautiful pictures from the occasion. From her post, it appears that her friends, who are in different countries, virtually organised the baby shower with the help of her husband due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They attended the celebration on a video call.

Photos from the celebration reveal that the occasion was celebrated with great spectacle. The entire house was decorated with colourful balloons. In one of the photographs, a pregnant Geeta can be seen striking a pose with her husband and their four-year-old daughter Hinaya in a room full of pink and blue balloons.

The actress wore a blue coloured off-shoulder dress with polka dots and Harbhajan was seen in a black shirt that he paired up with mustard-coloured trousers. Hinaya too donned an electric blue frock.

Geeta thanked her friends for the “surprise” baby shower. In the post, she wrote that the occasion made her feel special and cheered her up. She was also all praise for Harbhajan and called him “a good accomplice.”

In March this year, the Indian-British actress had posted a lovely click with her husband and daughter on the photo-sharing app and announced to her fans that the couple is going to become parents again. In the image, Hinaya was seen holding a T-shirt that had “soon to be big sister” written on it. In the caption, Geeta revealed to her fans that her due date is in July.

The couple got married on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar and welcomed their daughter the next year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the star was last seen in the Punjabi thriller film, Lock, in 2016.

