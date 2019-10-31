Actress Geetanjali Ramakrishna Passes Away in Hyderabad

Geetanjali Ramakrishna, veteran actress in the South Indian film industry, passed away on October 30 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Film Nagar in Hyderabad where she breathed her last.

Ramakrishna was a star down south, most popularly known for her association with filmmakers and stars in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and even the Hindi film industry. She is known to have worked in more thatn 500 films since her debut film Seetarama Kalyanam in the Telugu film industry. Her debut film was directed by NT Rama Rao.

As per reports, her last rites will be performed this evening.

The actress' late husband Rama Krishna was also a popular actor and the couple had collaborated in several films. She even worked with Lakshmikant-Pyarelal productions in a Hindi film titled Parasmani.

She has a son named Adith Srinivas, who was launched as an actor in 2008 film Bhuma.

After getting married, Geetanjali had taken a break from work but she later returned to perform as a character artist. He last big-screen appereance was in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Mahalakshmi (Telugu), reported timesnow.com.

Geetanjali joined the Telugu Desam Party during the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well.

