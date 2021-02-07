Actress Gehana Vasisth Arrested For Shooting Pornographic Videos: Report

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been a part of several movies and web-series including ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos. Gehana, whose real name is Vandana Tiwari, has been arrested by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and will be produced in front of a court on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

A tweet by ANI read, “Actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by Property Cell of the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today: Mumbai Police.”

In 2019, Gehana made headlines after she suffered from a near-fatal cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the hospital after being unconscious on the sets of her web-series in Mumbai's Madh island. The doctors had suspected that this might have happened due to an adverse reaction between prescription drugs and certain energy drinks consumed by her.

Apart from Gandii Baat, Gehana has also worked on the Star Plus serial Behenein, and films like Luckhnowi Ishq, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai, among others. She first came into the limelight in 2012 after winning Miss Asia Bikini contest.