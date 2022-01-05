Actress Gunjan Pant Opens Up About Pay Discrimination in Bhojpuri Film Industry

Bhojpuri star Gunjan Pant has complained that a film actress gets less money than an actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. She said that an actress also plays an important role in making a film successful but they are paid less money compared to their male counterparts in the industry.

According to her, an actress also works hard for her role like an actor but when an actress gets less money than an actor it definitely looks bad and demoralises her.

Gunjan is celebrating her birthday today. She was born on this day in 1994 in Uttarakhand’s Nainital. She grew up in Bhopal and completed her graduation from Nutan College in the city. On the occasion of her birthday, speaking to News18 Bihar the actress said that it’s good that at least senior actresses are getting more money compared to new actresses.

“An actress also plays a big role in making films hit. The audience goes to the theatre to see both actors and actresses. From the shooting of the film to the promotion, the actresses work hard. In such a situation, they should be paid equally,” she said.

“It is a matter of relief that at least senior actresses are getting more money than new actors,” she added.

Gunjan made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry, in 2014, with the film Karni Ke Phal Aaj Na Ta Kal. She has worked in films like Gunda, Qahar, Yeh Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, and Action Queen Madhubala.

Gunjan Pant is busy with many films these days. The shooting of Hindustan Meri Jaan has been recently completed in Nepal. Currently, she is shooting for Kavan Kasoor, Janani and a web series Saiyan Magan Pahlwani. Gunjan is also waiting for the release of her film Ajnabee.

