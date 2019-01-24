Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online

Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control. — Hansika (@ihansika) January 23, 2019

Actress Hansika Motwani has become the latest celebrity prey of cyber crime, as her private swimsuit pictures got leaked online. The south star became a target of online hackers who leaked some of her mirror selfies in which she is seen wearing a two-piece bikini.The series of pictures that appeared on a random Instagram handle, appear to have been taken during her recent vacation in New York. Earlier, actress Amy Jackson and Akshara Haasan had also fallen prey to cyber miscreants who had leaked their intimate pictures online.Many of the photos were reported on Twitter and were later taken down from the micro-blogging site. The Instagram channel which uploaded the pictures has also has taken the pictures down.Hansika later tweeted that her phone and Twitter had been hacked.Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan too had his Facebook page hacked recently.Earlier, a nude video of a lookalike of the Aap Kaa Surroor actress had surfaced on the internet. However, Hansika later clarified that she was not the girl in the clip and it was a case of mistaken identity.As of now, the actress hasn't filed a police complaint regarding the pictures.On the work front, Hansika Motwani is currently working in UR Jameel's directorial Tamil film Maha which is also her 50th film.Hansika made her Bollywood debut with the film Aap Ka Surroor, with composer-turned-singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya. As a child actor, she was seen in the film Koi Mil Gaya as one of the kids who are friends with Hrithik Roshan.