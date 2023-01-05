Actress Hebah’s Chic And Sassy Look In Her Floral Print Outfit Is a Head-Turner

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 16:24 IST

Hyderabad, India

Keeping up with the trend of floral prints, Hebah was seen in a co-ord set that had a mini skirt and a blazer.

Telugu actress Hebah Patel had a respectable start in the film industry with Rahul Ravindran’s Ala Ela. The actress, thereafter, made a splash with the 2015 hit movie Kumari 21F with her outstanding performance as Meena Kumari. After the huge hit, Hebah starred as the female lead in a number of Telugu movies. The actress keeps treating her fans with some of her gorgeous pictures on social media. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram that broke the internet.

Keeping up with the trend of floral prints, Hebah was seen in a co-ord set that had a mini skirt and a blazer. The entire outfit gave us a vibe of a proper boss lady, making her look vibrant with those prints going all over. For makeup, she kept everything minimal and just wore a silver hoop. She captioned her post, “Gareebon ki Emily!”

Before this, she also posted a few pictures in a pre-draped saree, with a fully embellished blouse. Her wet-look hairstyle took all our attention, adding an extra oomph to her ensemble.

With the exception of a few films like Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Andhagadu, the 25-year-old actress hasn’t had much success lately. Hebah was loved for her role in her 2018 film, 24 Kisses. The romantic drama, however, was a flop at the box office.

