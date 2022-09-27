Actress-Host Sreemukhi Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest Three-Piece Suit

Actress and television presenter Sreemukhi is a well-known face of the Telugu entertainment industry. She is now considered one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Besides her acting skills, she is also an established anchor and has hosted popular shows like Super Mom, Super Singer 9, Comedy Nights, Gold Rush, Comedy Stars, Chef Mantra, and many more.

Apart from this, Sreemukhi is also an active social media user. She inspires fans with her on-fleek style quotient. Recently, the actress-host dropped a string of pictures on Instagram, hinting at her look for the new show Aaddivaaram in Star Maa.

In the photos, the diva is seen in a three-piece set. She sported a reddish mauve crop top and a matching sharara skirt which was paired with a full sleeve beige colour long collared jacket with golden detailing all over it.

Sreemukhi clubbed her outfit with matching neck pieces and earrings. The tight high-rise ponytail enhanced her look further. She chooses glamorous makeup kohl-rimmed eyes, glittery eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, and a dark reddish mauve shade of lipstick. Along with sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Aadivaaram with Star maa Parivaaram! Launches today at 11 am on Star Maa.”

Seeing the snaps, her fans were blown. As one of the users wrote, “Queen”, while another one said, “Gorgeous”. A third user penned, “Beautiful” in the comment section.

Recently, the Super Mom host dropped another set of adorable snaps hinting at her look for the popular Telugu dance reality show Style Ikon. She is seen in a short full sleeves silver ruffle dress. She teamed up her outfit with a matching statement earring and a pair of transparent heels. She completed her look with nude make and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures Sreemukhi wrote, “Dance ikon on Aha Video In.” Seeing the photos, fans went crazy and showered red heart and fire emoticons for their favourite actress.

On the work front, Sreemukhi will next be seen in director Meher Ramesh’s upcoming Telugu language masala film Bholaa Shankar. The movie also stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh. Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres next year.

