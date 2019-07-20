Take the pledge to vote

Actress Ileana D'Cruz Posts a Romantic Birthday Message for Partner Andrew Kneebone

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has shared a loving tribute for her partner, Andrew Kneebone, on his birthday.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has kept her private life relatively low. However, there was a hullabaloo when she referred to her longtime beau Andrew Kneebone as ‘hubby’ on one of her Instagram posts, leaving fans and the media playing the guessing game on her marital status.

Now, Ileana has shared an adorable birthday wish for her partner. In the loving post, the 31-year-old actress referred to Andrew as a "gorgeous man" and wrote: "Happy Birthday you gorgeous man. Wish I could've been with you today but hey I kinda am." Andrew has yet to react to the post.

During the trailer launch event of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid in 2017, the actress was asked about whether she was married.

"Apparently! I don't know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally also, I am doing well. Thank you. I don't think there's any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don't like to talk about it too much. But it's pretty much there for the world to see," she had told reporters at the time.

Later in an interview with IANS, Ileana had opened up about her idea of a relationship.

"I had a different perception of what a relationship or love is like. I was all giddy-headed and fairytale about it in my head, but it's so different. There's a lot of restraint that you've got to have, compromising in certain situations -- and you've got to have a lot of respect," she had said.

