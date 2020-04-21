MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Gets Her Head Shaved, Posts Videos on Instagram

Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Gets Her Head Shaved, Posts Videos on Instagram

Sharing the videos on Instagram, Jaya wrote, “Wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation. This helps me work more freely & better.”

Share this:

Jaya Bhattacharya of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame has stunned her fans after she got her head shaved. The actress has claimed that it has increased her productivity.

Jaya said it was becoming difficult for her to manage her hair with the soaring temperature. In fact, she doesn’t mind looking odd.

Sharing the videos on Instagram, she wrote, “#Surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation. This helps me work more freely & better.”

She mentioned that her kids often tell her to maintain her beauty being an actress. Her son Ankit specifically told her that if she gets her hair cut, he would stop talking to her.

“I keep sweating because of these long tresses. I need to go out to provide food for my driver and so many other people, cannot confine myself to ACs. I will be damned if I need to stop doing all this just to maintain my beauty. It is just hair, wigs exist. Hail wigs! Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways,” Jaya said in one of the videos.

The actress revealed that she has kept her hair safe to donate to cancer patients.

The actress has featured in several television shows and films. Recently, she was seen in the Netflix web series titled Delhi Crime.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,668,416

    +51,203*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,499,723

    +83,588*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,589

    +26,606*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,718

    +5,779*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres