Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Gets Her Head Shaved, Posts Videos on Instagram

Jaya Bhattacharya of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame has stunned her fans after she got her head shaved. The actress has claimed that it has increased her productivity.

Jaya said it was becoming difficult for her to manage her hair with the soaring temperature. In fact, she doesn’t mind looking odd.

Sharing the videos on Instagram, she wrote, “#Surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation. This helps me work more freely & better.”

She mentioned that her kids often tell her to maintain her beauty being an actress. Her son Ankit specifically told her that if she gets her hair cut, he would stop talking to her.

“I keep sweating because of these long tresses. I need to go out to provide food for my driver and so many other people, cannot confine myself to ACs. I will be damned if I need to stop doing all this just to maintain my beauty. It is just hair, wigs exist. Hail wigs! Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways,” Jaya said in one of the videos.

The actress revealed that she has kept her hair safe to donate to cancer patients.

The actress has featured in several television shows and films. Recently, she was seen in the Netflix web series titled Delhi Crime.