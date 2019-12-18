Actress Kajal Aggarwal to Get Her Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds
Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media to share the news. She will be unveiling her statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore in February.
Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media to share the news. She will be unveiling her statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore in February.
Actress Kajal Aggarwal is on cloud 9 since she will soon be getting her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. "Excited and honoured", the 34-year-old actress shared the news in several posts on her social media.
The actress announced the date of the statue's unveiling through the post which said, "Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020, I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned!”
View this post on Instagram
Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020 , I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned! #MadameTussaudsSG #UltimateFilmStarExperience #KajalMadameTussauds
She even recalled how she had been to the museum as a kid and is now glad to be one among the figures she was so fascinated with. Another post read, "I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!"
View this post on Instagram
I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself! ❤️ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on
Kajal said that the event was a ‘fabulous culmination so far’ and would mark a great way to start the new decade. “The insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this ones for each one of you,” a part of her another post read.
This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this ones for each one of you!
View this post on Instagram
Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 05/02/2020 ! ♀️ (how could I not say that?! ) A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on
Kajal made her Bollywood debut in the 2004 movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, but later went on to establish herself in Tamil and Telugu industries. Her turning point came with the 2009 historical fiction Telugu film Magadheera, which ranked amongst the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time, also fetching her the nomination for Best Actress at various awards. She has also starred in Bollywood films like Ajay Devgn’s Singham (2011) and Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26 (2013).
Madame Tussauds Singapore has wax statues of Mahesh Babu, Anushka Sharma, Sridevi and Karan Johar.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- Eminent Theatre and Film Actor Shriram Lagoo Dies, Condolences Pour in
- Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Sidharth Shukla is the Strongest Contender to Win This Season
- ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start