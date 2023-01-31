Actress Kajal Aggarwal seems to be blooming with double the joy, enjoying her motherhood with her son Neil and gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Karungaapiyam. Recently, the Magadheera actress visited the holy Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with her little munchkin. Photos and videos of the 34-year-old on the premises of the sacred temple have been going viral on several social media platforms.

In a Twitter post, shared by the media portal DDA News Andhra, Kajal can be seen cradling little Neil in her arms, wrapped in a white cloth. She donned a simple peach-brown-hued kurti, strapping a baby carrier on her torso. The tinsel town star served a makeup-free look, only accessorizing her attire with a pair of earrings and a beaded bracelet. She chose to let her hair open.

Kajal was papped near the Tirumala temple as she posed for pictures with Neil and smiled at the paparazzi. Reports also claim that the Singham actress performed Swami’s seva inside the house of worship, seeking blessings. Later, a special darshan arrangement was also made for her by the authorities at the temple.

Kajal tied the nuptial knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The couple became proud parents to son Neil on April 19, 2022. The actress is often seen dropping adorable pictures with her 8-month toddler on Instagram. Not so long ago, the Telugu beauty shared a heartwarming video snippet of Neil where he seemed to be trying to pull off a plank exercise. “I wonder what he’s training for,” penned Kajal in her post.

On the work front, Kajal is geared up for the release of Karungaapiyam. Helmed by Deekay, the Tamil-language drama also stars Raiza Wilson, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Janani, John Vijay, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Karungaapiyam’s trailer has already impressed the masses, with Kajal receiving several accolades for her brilliant acting prowess.

Besides, Karungaapiyam, Kajal is also busy with director S. Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

