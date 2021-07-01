Actress Kasthuri Raises Objection to Rajinikanth Flying to US for Treatment Amid Travel Ban

Earlier in June, it was reported that Rajinikanth will be flying out to the US for a routine medical check up. His office in a statement had said that the actor has also completed the shooting of his high budget movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, actress Kasthuri raised objection on social media as to how Rajinikanth was permitted entry in the US when travel restrictions have been imposed on Indians to check the spread of novel coronavirus. She also speculated about the legendary actor’s health demanding that a clarification be given in the matter.

She wrote " ‘Rules don’t apply for Rajinikanth’. That is a terrible thing to say. If anything, Such massive icons should very careful to come across as law-abiding citizens. Many saying Rajini may have gotten medical exemption from GOI- that is even more worrisome. What is his health condition that the best hospitals in India cannot treat? Did they say routine check? Mayo Clinic is known for cardiac care. The more I think about it, the worse it sounds.". This also invited heavy social media trolling of Kasthuri from Rajinikanth fans.

On Tuesday, Kasthuri once again took to Twitter and wrote that that she has been updated satisfactorily about Rajinikanth’s health and that there is nothing to worry about.

As per India Glitz, later, Rajinikanth’s official spokesperson Riaz K Ahmed posted a tweet stating that neither the superstar nor anyone from his family have spoken to anyone giving any sort of clarification.

Rajinikanth had also undergone a kidney replacement surgery in the US four years ago.

