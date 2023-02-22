Actress Kasthuri Shankar, who has worked in all four South Indian language films, wants to “get used to the new normal” now. Wondering what we are talking about? Let us explain. The new normal is pockmarks left on her flawless skin. Kasthuri recently suffered from chicken pox, which has left marks on her skin. Chickenpox at an adult age generally leaves behind permanent visible marks on the skin, even after the disease is cured. Kasthuri shared a few photos on her social media handle, displaying the pockmarks, jokingly calling them her “little friends”. She also said that thankfully the disease spared her eyes. She shared four photos, where we can see the marks on her face and neck.

“Adult Chickenpox is a bitch. Life-threatening at most and certainly disfiguring at best. I am lucky that my eyes were spared. Thanks to those who stood by me. Forever grateful. I hope my Instagram will continue to receive love and support. After a lifetime of spotless smooth skin, now I have to get used to the new normal,” she wrote in her post.

Kasthuri disabled comments on the post and hence fans couldn’t react to her photos.

The actress has worked as a quiz master at staged events and on television. She had an interest in quiz competitions from a young age. She continued to compete in them as an adult, and most famously competed on BBC’s Mastermind India in 2000. Later, in the 2010s, she returned to hosting television quiz shows, working on Vina Vidai Vettai for Puthuyugam TV. She turned down the chance to participate in the third season of the Tamil reality television competition Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019 but joined the show as a wildcard entry candidate later.

Kashthuri’s daughter suffered from leukaemia, but she has recovered.

