Telugu host-turned-actress Anusuya has been targeted by trolls for quite some time, and they have been leaving derogatory comments on her social media posts. It all started when Anusuya made a scathing remark on Vijay Deverekonda’s film Liger’s failure. She brought up a controversy involving Vijay from five years ago when he uttered an expletive while promoting his movie Arjun Reddy. However, this did not go down well with Vijay Deverakonda’s fans and they started trolling her by calling her names. Soon, her social media posts were full of people calling her aunty and Anusuya reported some of the profiles to the Cybercrime department. Many others have spoken in her support and the latest is actress Kasthuri Shankar.

Kashthuri Shankar has worked in all the South Indian film industries and is currently popular for appearing in the upcoming Telugu daily soap Intinti Gruhalakshmi which airs on Star Maa. In a recent interview, she was asked about the ‘aunty’ controversy surrounding Anusuya. She was also asked what she would do if someone called her aunty. She answered by pointing out the rampant sexism in society, where older men are never called uncle but women younger than them are called aunty.

She said that there are leading men in the industry who are twice the age of Anusuya and asked if anyone had the guts to call them uncle. Kasthuri also pointed out that the word aunty also had a hidden innuendo and said it was used by people with ‘dirty minds’.

Kashthuri recently shared pictures of pockmarks on her skin after recovering from chicken pox and said that she was getting used to the new normal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here