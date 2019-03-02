LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Actress Katherine Helmond of 'Who's the Boss?' and 'Soap' Dies at 89

Actress Katherine Helmond, a seven-time Emmy Award nominee, who played lusty matriarchs on the hit TV sitcoms 'Soap' & 'Who’s the Boss', passed away at the age of 89.

Reuters

Updated:March 2, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actress Katherine Helmond of 'Who's the Boss?' and 'Soap' Dies at 89
Image credits: Reuters
Loading...
Actress Katherine Helmond, a seven-time Emmy Award nominee who played lusty matriarchs on the hit television sitcoms Soap and Who’s the Boss from the 1970s into the 1990s, died last month at the age of 89, her talent agency said on Friday.

Helmond, who also delivered a memorable turn as a vain woman obsessed with plastic surgery in director Terry Gilliam’s dystopian film Brazil (1985), died Feb. 23 at her Los Angeles home due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

“My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock,” Alysssa Milano, who starred alongside Helmond in Who’s the Boss, said on Twitter. “You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!”

Helmond was in her 40s and had already been nominated for a Tony Award for her work on Broadway before landing a starring role on Soap, a prime-time parody of daytime soap operas that ran on the ABC network for four seasons from 1977 to 1981.

She then starred on Who’s the Boss? on ABC with Milano, Tony Danza and Judith Light from 1984 to 1992, followed by recurring roles on sitcoms Coach starring Craig T. Nelson from 1995 to 1997 and “Everybody Loves Raymond” with Ray Romano from 1996 to 2004.

“Katherine Helmond was a remarkable human being and an extraordinary artist; generous, gracious, charming and profoundly funny,” Light said in a statement. “She taught me so much about life and inspired me indelibly by watching her work. Katherine was a gift to our business and to the world, and will be deeply missed.”

Helmond played Jessica Tate, a sex-crazed scatterbrain, Soap, a show known for warped characters and deliberately farfetched plots, including alien abduction and demonic possession. People magazine referred to its “cheerfully tasteless handling of such topics as impotence, homosexuality, promiscuity, adultery, etc.” and it caused some controversy when it debuted.

“I don’t think it’s lurid,” Helmond told People. “Daytime soaps go into areas - lesbianism, married nuns, a woman in love with a priest - that would not be touched in prime time. And they’re super-serious. We just take real situations and exaggerate them.”

On Who’s the Boss? Helmond played Mona Robinson, the man-crazy mother to Light’s character, an ad executive who hires retired baseball player Danza as her housekeeper.

Helmond won two Golden Globe awards in 1981 for Soap and in 1989 for Who’s the Boss? She never won an Emmy but was nominated four times for Soap, twice for Who’s the Boss? and once for Everybody Loves Raymond.

Helmond also appeared in director Alfred Hitchcock’s last movie, Family Plot (1976), and in Gilliam’s films Time Bandits (1981) as an ogre’s wife and in the visually striking Brazil (1985) as the plastic surgery aficionado.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram