Kannada actress Kavya Gowda keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media. Recently, the actress shared a Valentine’s Day post, which is now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning a traditional ensemble, which made her look exceptional. Kavya accessorised her outfit with an exquisite necklace and classy earrings. Her designer purse adds glamour to her stellar look. For the makeup, the actress wore drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of pink lipstick. This time, the actress kept her tresses open and there is no doubt that she looked phenomenal.

She has also shared a video in which she can be seen cutting Valentine’s Day-themed cake with her husband and daughter. Her husband, Somshekar, wore a formal white shirt and a pair of blue denim for the occasion. From the photos, it seems that the couple is enjoying their time together in a romantic setting. Kavya wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the reminder of what butterflies feel like…@rsomshekar Valentine’s night”.

Several social media users commented on her post. One user wrote, “Beautiful pictures”. Another user commented, “Beautiful as always”’.

Kavya tied the knot with beau Somshekar on December 2, 2021. The wedding took place in Bengaluru.

The actress is known for films including Buckaasura, Sakkath Risk, Damayanthi, and MBA. She made her debut with Kannada serial Shubha Vivaha on Zee Kannada. Kavya was last seen in the popular daily soap Radha Ramana. Now, the actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming short film 18 Hours, alongside Praveen Das and Samuel Haris.

Somshekar is a renowned Bengaluru-based businessman. Earlier, the actress revealed, “It’s an arranged marriage. My parents had been on the lookout for a partner for me and found Somshekar to be a good match. I accepted their choice, as my parents only have my best interest in their hearts. When I spoke to Somshekar, I felt he is a nice guy with whom I can begin a new chapter of my life.”

