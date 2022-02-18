Actress Kavya Thapar Arrested for Drunk Driving, Abusing Policemen

Actress Kavya Thapar has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and trying to manhandle police personnel after she rammed her car into a stationary vehicle while driving in an inebriated state in the western suburb of Juhu, police said on Friday. According to an official cited by news agency PTI, Kavya has been remanded to judicial custody. The incident reportedly took place near J W Marriott Hotel in Juhu around 1 am on Thursday when Thapar was driving her SUV under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Kavya Thapar lost control of the car and rammed into the rear of a stationary vehicle, the official said. A passerby noticed the occurrence and called the police control room, following which a team from the Juhu police rushed to the scene, he said.

On seeing the police personnel, the actor started verbally abusing them and tried to manhandle them, the official said. Thapar was placed under arrest and remanded to judicial custody, he said, adding that a further probe is underway. She has been sent to Byculla women’s jail and will stay there till she is granted bail.

A report in indianexpress.com stated that she has been booked under appropriate sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving, drunk driving and criminal force on a public servant obstructing him/her from discharging duty.

Born in Maharashtra, the 26-year-old actress has starred in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the Hindi film Tatkal. She was last seen in the 2021 Telugu film Ek Mini Katha.

(With PTI inputs)

