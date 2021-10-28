Actress Kranti Redkar, Wife of NCB Cop Sameer Wankhede, Writes to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Marathi actress Kranti Redkar, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau cop Sameer Wankhede who is the man leading investigation in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, has written an open letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice for her family as allegations of bribery against her husband surface among other claims.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik has been targeting Wankhede over various issues for the past several days, including his alleged first marriage and submission of a fake caste certificate to get a government job. Among other claims, Malik has also alleged Wankhede was in the Maldives during the lockdown and that he was targeting Bollywood personalities for an extortion racket. A departmental inquiry into allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case has also been ordered with Wankhede appearing for questioning.

The role of all the officers and witnesses involved in the drugs-on-cruise case will be probed and it will be recorded if they followed the NCB manual and procedures mentioned in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during such operations, sources said.

Wankhede has taken on the alleged Bollywood drug nexus since actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in July last year.

