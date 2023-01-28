South actress Keerthy Suresh, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, has solidified her position in the film industry over the years. She is also an active social media user. Keerthy often shares sneak peeks of her life, from her regular days to weekend getaways, to stay in touch with her fans. The National Film Award winner on Friday posted a photo wherein she can be seen enjoying her weekend on her official Instagram handle which is drawing a lot of attention online.

In the photo, the 30-year-old actress can be seen in her casual avatar. She donned an oversized white shirt and opted for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a multi-coloured beaded necklace and a watch. In the snap, the diva is seen having a cheat day and enjoying fries in a beautiful cafe.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote “fry-day” in the caption. See the picture here:

Keerthy always keeps her fans updated about her life. A few days ago, the Vaashi actress shared pictures from her Pongal and Makar Sankranti celebrations, which her fans loved. Keerthy Suresh celebrated Pongal with her family and friends. She was seen wearing a beautiful yellow silk saree with golden detailing. In one of the snaps, she was seen celebrating Pongal, while in another picture she was seen posing with her pet. Sharing the photos, the actress wished everyone Happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

See the pics:

On the professional front, Keerthy will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu language action drama film Dasara, written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Up next, she has Meher Ramesh’s upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, the official remake of the 2015 Tamil movie Vedalam. The movie also features Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14.

Apart from this, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with Udhayanidhi Stalin in the upcoming political thriller film Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj.

