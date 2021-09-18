Actress Krutika Desai Shares Late Husband Imtaiz Khan's Last Words to Her

Imtiaz Khan, brother of Amjad Khan, died last year on March 15. It was just days before the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown was announced by the Government of India. Krutika Desai, wife of Imtiaz, recently opened up about her loss and the situation that she and her daughter Ayesha went through when they were locked in their homes right after the loss of their loved one.

Speaking to ETimes, Krutika said that there were both pros and cons of dealing with the grief all by themselves. They got the necessary calm and quiet in the house to deal with the loss in one hand, but on the other, they were left all alone to deal with the sadness as no relative or friends could visit them. The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 21 saw complete restriction on transportation, and hence no one was able to visit the grieving mother-daughter duo.

She also mentioned how Imtiaz passed away, mentioning that he bid a proper goodbye. He said, “Chalo Krutika, I am going now,” and closed his eyes. Krutika saw the love and strength in his eyes in thelast moments and that helped her to push herself to move on from the grief and remember him fondly. Imtiaz was very close to his daughter Ayesha, and now Krutika has taken up the responsibility of taking care of her.

Krutika, who rose to fame with her portrayal of the character Mangala in one of the early TV series Buniyaad, has since acted in multiple TV soaps such as Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She is currently portraying the role of family matriarch Suman in the TV series Pandya Store.

Imtiaz, on the other hand, has featured in several films such as Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan.

