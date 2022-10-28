Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar’s Husband Pramod Falls Victim To Cybercrime

Marathi actress Madhurani Prabhulkar has become a household name with her portrayal of Arundhati in the popular television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Madhurani’s husband, Pramod Prabhulkar, is also a renowned director, known for films like Namdar Mukhyamantri Ganpya Gawde and Goad Gupit. The couple, who often shares their whereabouts with fans on social media, recently fell victim to cybercrime.

In order to celebrate Diwali with his family, Madhurani’s husband, Pramod, booked a room at Greenleaf Resort in Maharashtra’s Ganpatipule for Rs 17,000 for two days. Speaking on the issue with News18 Lokmat, Pramod revealed that upon reaching the hotel, they were shocked to find that there was no record of the room being booked in his name.

“According to the information provided by Google, we reached the location after booking the room online. But after enquiring, we found that our booking was not done. They told us that our money had not come to them. This kind of thing has been going on here for the last 15 days,” said Pramod.

He added that this was not the first fraud case associated with the hotel. Earlier, many customers and vacationers were also cheated in the same way. The money that was supposed to get transferred to the hotel authorities, landed up in some other account. However, the hotel’s staff defended themselves by saying that the unfortunate incident took place because their account got hacked.

The director continued that upon learning the fact that the Greenleaf Resort belonged to Rajiv Pathak, a Shiv Sena leader, he also reached out to the politician for help. Pramod further took a slight dig at Rajiv Pathak, questioning him why he did not have a clue regarding the repetitive fraud cases pertaining to the hotel. He even urged the politician to look into the matter and return people’s money.

“We have come to know that this hotel belongs to Thane leader of Shiv Sena, Ravindra Phatak. We have contacted him. He has also come to know about this today… Why isn’t he aware of this for the last 15 days? We demand that he should see how to get back the people’s money,” stated Pramod.

The Marathi director concluded his statement by saying, “The management of the hotel is good. The hotel’s owner has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell. Ravindra Phatak has also assured us that we’ll find a solution to this matter.”

