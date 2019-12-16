Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actress Mahalakshmi Ties the Knot with Nirmal Krishna in Grand Ceremony

Actress Mahalakshmi tied the knot with Nirmal Krishna on Sunday. The wedding ceremony took place in a traditional manner at Trivandrum.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Actress Mahalakshmi Ties the Knot with Nirmal Krishna in Grand Ceremony
Actress Mahalakshmi tied the knot with Nirmal Krishna on Sunday. The wedding ceremony took place in a traditional manner at Trivandrum.

Actress Mahalakshmi tied the knot with Nirmal Krishna on Sunday. The wedding ceremony took place in a traditional manner at Trivandrum. The gala affair was attended by their family and friends from the industry.

Draped in a traditional orange colour saree, Mahalaskmi looked gorgeous. Her hair was tied neatly in a bun with gajra on it. The actress completed her look with South Indian jewellery. Meanwhile, Nirmal also gave a traditional touch to his attire and opted for a shirt and mundu for the special day.

From Vinduja Menon, Maniyan Pilla Raju and Beena Antony to Manu Nair, Anand Narayanan, stars were in attendance to wish the newly-married.

Before stepping into the world of acting, Mahalakshmi was a dancer by profession.

She hogged the spotlight with her role of a child artist in Dileep starrer ‘Thilakkam’, reported Manorama online.com. She also portrayed the role of a transgender in Manoj K Jayan starrer ‘Ardhanari’, the report stated.

According to a report, Mahalakshmi has worked in shows like Autograph, Kunjali Marakkar, Ramayanam, Ulladakkam, and Sivakami.

The actress had also participated in a game show on Malayalam channel, the report added.

