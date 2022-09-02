Actress Mahalakshmi Ties the Knot With Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran; Check Pics

A wave of happiness erupted in the Kannada film industry after two of the big names of Kollywood, producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi, tied the knot on September 1. The newlyweds shared the happy news with the world on their respective Instagram handles.

Mahalakshmi who has worked in numerous television shows and films like Office, Uthiripookkal, Vani Rani, and Oru Kai Osai, penned a heartfelt note along with the wedding pictures. “I am lucky to have you in my life. You fill up my life with your warm love… Love you Ammu,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram

Mahalakshmi looked shy as she looked down while her now-husband Ravindar leaned forward to put on the mangalsutra. The duo was decked up in traditional wedding attire. While Mahalakshmi donned a red and golden silk saree with a bright green embroidered blouse, the producer kept his look simple and wore an all-white kurta-pajama set.

The actress looked pretty donning a gold and green plated choker necklace with beautifully designed forehead jewellery and two sets of green bangles.

In the following snap, the husband and wife posed in front of the camera for a happy picture. The couple seemed to be a match made in heaven, holding each other’s hands and sporting smiles.

Fans were quick to pour their congratulatory wishes on the married couple dropping heart emojis. While one user sent their best wishes and wrote, “Happy married life dear,” another commented, “Happy for you.”

The wedding ceremony also attracted the attention of other celebrities. Tamil actress and dubbing artist Meelima Esai congratulated Mahalakshmi and Ravindar. “Congratulations… God bless,” she wrote. Television actress Kreethika Annamalai commented, “Congrats dear.”

Ravindar had previously worked in numerous film productions like Murungaikai Chips and Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma. The couple got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

The Parashuram actress was previously married to her Anil. The pair parted ways in April. Mahalakshmi has a son from her previous marriage.

