Actress Mahhi Vij Wants Another Child, Requests Fans to Convince Husband Jay Bhanushali

Television star couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali often take away all the limelight with their adorable chemistry. This time, Mahhi broke the internet with her adorable video in which she can be seen requesting her fans to ask her husband Jay to expand their family as she is getting bored amid this COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of videos in stories in which she can be heard saying, “Guys, go to Jay’s account and please ask him to have another child as he is refusing. It is lockdown and I am getting very bored. I need another child as this one is all grown up.”

Responding to her requests, many fans went on to convince Jay for the same. Mahhi shared some of the snapshots in her Instagram stories which reads, “Please Jay man jaiye”.

Jay and Mahhi welcomed their first biological child, Tara, in August 2019. They have also been fostering their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer, since 2017 and took care of their education and upbringing. The couple often shares adorable pictures with their children on their social media.

Recently, Mahhi shared a cute picture of her and daughter Tara in which the duo can be seen twinning. Sharing the picture she wrote, “I love being a mother to a daughter. The frills, the bows, the twinning @arajaymahhi outfit @kaajclothing styled by @nidhikurda”

Earlier, the actress celebrated the Daughter’s day with Tara and Khushi and penned down a heart-warming note on Instagram. She wrote, “Daughters have the largest hearts, love endlessly and bring unlimited happiness into our lives. Not only am I a daughter but I’m blessed to be a mother of two daughters. Happy Daughters Day my little Khushi and Tara!!! Mumma loves you and is super proud of my two princesses! #HappyDaughtersDay️”

Mahhi and Jay were seen together in Nach Baliye 5.