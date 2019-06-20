Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Actress Mahie Gill and Other Cast, Crew of ALTBalaji Show Allegedly Beaten Up By 'Drunk' Goons

In a video shared by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series, the show's producer Sakett Saawhney and actor Mahie Gill alleged they were beaten up by drunk goons.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actress Mahie Gill and Other Cast, Crew of ALTBalaji Show Allegedly Beaten Up By 'Drunk' Goons
Image courtesy: Twitter/Tigmanshu Dhulia
Loading...

The cast and crew of ALTBalaji's under-production show Fixer were allegedly attacked on Tuesday. The team members claimed they were shooting near Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai.

In a video shared by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series, the show's producer Sakett Saawhney and actor Mahie Gill alleged they were beaten up by drunk goons.

"We were shooting in a factory today with valid permission and due money paid to the location manager. We were shooting since 7 am and around 4.30 pm, some four people barged in, drunk, with sticks and rods in their hands.

"They attacked our artistes, technicians and crew. They said we cannot shoot there without their permission. There was no scope for dialogue, discussion. They manhandled women, attacked our director of photography, our director has dislocated his shoulder," Mr Saawhney said in the video.

Mahie Gill said when the men came to attack her, she ran towards her car and saw that the goons were "hitting people like animals".

"We are not going to the police as they themselves were telling the goons to hit us," the actor said.

Mr Saawhney claimed when the police patrol vehicle arrived, they narrated the incident to them but the police shut the compound door, didn't let the crew collect their belongings and demanded money.

"They said come to court and then take your stuff. This is total harassment. We have consciously taken a call to not file a police complaint as you will call the other party, give them an NC (non-cognisable offence) and they will be out on bail.

"We, on the other hand, will forever be running to the court and be branded as 'criminals'. It is harassment for the industry," he added.

Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident "pathetic."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram