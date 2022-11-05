Actress Malavika Mohanan Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Brother Aditya

This year started on an underwhelming note for actress Malavika Mohanan after the failure of her Tamil film Maaran. However, the actress has kept the failures aside and is gearing up for her upcoming movie Thangalaan. The diva also loves sharing adorable moments with her fans on social media. Malavika’s brother Aditya Mohanan celebrated his birthday on November 4 and the actress shared a heart-warming post on Instagram.

Malavika wrote that she is amazed to see her brother grow as a person filled with sensitivity, talent, curiosity and love. The Nirnayakam actress reminisced of the fights which happened between them in childhood. However, she wrote that they have developed a close bond with the time. Malavika concluded by writing, “You’re my favourite listener, my biggest cheerleader (giving major competition to Amma), my human Wikipedia, my comfort pillow in any bad situation and.. just mine. Happy birthday you incredible boy; I wish you everything and more that your heart desires!”

Top showsha video

Malavika also shared a slew of pictures with Aditya. The brother-sister duo looked every bit charismatic in their outfits. Malavika’s colleagues from the film industry like actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal wished Aditya on this occasion. Other fans also shared their best wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)



Besides this happy occasion in personal life, Malavika is also on cloud nine after her much anticipated movie Thangalaan has created a buzz among the fans. Recently the makers of the film revealed the title of the movie in a short video. Followers lauded Malavika for choosing out of the box scripts with unconventional characters.

Director Pa Ranjith has not revealed the plot of this story, but viewers believe that it can be based on the issue of caste based crimes. Chiyaan Vikram, Pasupathy Masilamani and others have essayed pivotal roles in this period drama. Produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, Thangalaan will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

The teaser has garnered more than 6,00,000 views and counting.

Read all the Latest Movies News here