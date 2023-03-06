Actress Malavika Mohanan always manages to win the hearts of her fans with her impeccable style quotient. The Maaran actress has once again created a stir among fans after she dropped a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram feed from an underwater photo session. In the stills, the 29-year-old is seen swimming inside a pool and donning a red and white printed bikini. She looks no less than a mermaid in the pictures. “Calm,” Malavika captioned her post.

Check out the pictures:

No sooner than the pictures landed on Malavika’s Instagram handle, fans showered praises. While one user commented, “Mermaid,” another simply complimented her by writing, “Wow.” While many others dropped a heart and a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

Malavika Mohanan, who has won hearts with her acting prowess in many Tamil and Malayalam films, is a queen of fashion. She always comes into the limelight whenever she shares photos on her social media handles. Five days back, the diva shared a string of photos that took the internet by storm. In the snaps, the actress was slaying her look in an olive green draped dress with a thigh-high slit. She chose minimal makeup and tied her hair in a messy bun and rounded off her look with stud earrings, golden rings and a layered anklet.

See the pics:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Hottest Girl in the town,” and another wrote, “Internet is on fire." “Astonishing,” commented a third user.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan was recently seen in the Malayalam romantic drama Christy directed by debutant Alvin Henry. The film starred Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas in the lead roles and also marked her comeback into the Malayalam film industry after 5 years. The movie revolves around a teenage boy falling in love with an older woman. The film was bankrolled jointly by Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan under the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas. Govind Vasantha composed music for the film. The cinematography was handled by Anend C Chandran while Manu Antony was in charge of editing.

The actress will next be seen in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Thangalaan. The movie’s cast also includes Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in pivotal roles. The film will be produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

