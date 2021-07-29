Actress Mallika Sherawat Turned Down Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT: Report

Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere on Voot from next month. It will be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15, where celebrities and social media influences would get locked in for six weeks. The top performers would then get a chance to enter the main show, hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV. The digital version of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Karan Johar. The loyal viewers of the show can’t keep calm, due to the new variations that have been introduced this year.

With two fabulous hosts, the makers are trying their level best to rope in popular faces from the entertainment world as contestants. Well-known celebs not only make the show interesting but also keep the audience hooked. So far, several reports have revealed the possible contestants of the show and the list includes TV star Arjun Bijlani, actress Ridhima Pandit, and singer Aastha Gill.

According to a SpotBoyE report, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was once again approached to enter the Bigg Boss house. It is learned that she was offered to stay as a contestant for six weeks, along with some special powers. Mallika was keen on doing the show but didn’t want to be a contestant. Therefore, she turned down the offer.

Back in 2019, during Bigg Boss 13 when Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh, Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill were contestants, Mallika was supposed to enter the show as Maalkin. At that time, the actress had demanded a whopping amount, therefore the offer landed up in Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel’s kitty. However, Mallika did come on the show but as a guest in one of the episodes.

