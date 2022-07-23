Actress Manali Rathod Blessed With A Baby Girl, Fans Can't Wait To See Pics Of Newborn

Manali Rathod is a noted face in the Telugu Film Industry. Recently, on July 18, the actress was blessed with a baby girl. Ever since the news became public, Manali has been flooded with congratulatory messages from her family, friends, and fans.

A few days ago, the actress was in the headlines for sharing her baby bump pictures on the internet.

She shared some beautiful photos in a red ruffled frilled dress with a long tail behind it. Seeing the pictures, fans got excited and showered heart emojis in the comment section.

The couple went for another maternity photoshoot wherein Manali was seen in a sleeveless white fairy gown. Vujith looked handsome in a sky-blue coat set. In the photo, Vijith was seen kissing Manali’s baby bump. Sharing the photo the actress wrote, “The moments of love!”

The fans are excited and want to see the infant. But the couple has not officially revealed any pictures till now.

The actress tied her knot with Vijith Varma in the year 2019. Their wedding was a grand event and was attended by several film celebrities, bureaucrats, and others. The grand ceremony was held at a luxurious venue in Hyderabad. Varma has been associated with the BJP.

On the work front, Manali mainly works in Telegu Film Industry. She started her career with supporting roles. She got her breakthrough after appearing in National Award-winning director Vamsy’s movie Fashion Designer. Later, she worked in many popular movies like Nenu Local, MLA, Howrah Bridge, Green Signal, and O Sthree Repu Raa.

Currently, Manali has taken a break from her professional life and is not doing any movies. She is now busy with her family life.

