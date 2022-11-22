Actress Manasi Naik Drops Uber-Chic Look in Ivory Jacket, White Trousers

Marathi actress Manasi Naik enjoys widespread popularity among audiences because of her outstanding performances in films like Kutumb, Murder Mestri, Carry On Deshpande, and Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi, to list a few. Besides her quintessential fashion choices and amusing videos, Manasi also receives much attention because of her striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Manasi, who wed boxer Pardeep Kharera, recently deleted all social media posts featuring her and her partner. The actress further opened up to Hindustan Times that she has filed for a divorce and has decided to part ways with Pardeep. Amid such a shocking revelation, the Marathi star shared snippets from her latest photoshoot, which has set the Internet on fire. Along with the string of pictures Manasi also penned a cryptic note, which supposedly hints at her recent split up.

“I was raised In A Family. Where Women Made It Happen. With or without a Man. No more Losing Momentum!” reads Manasi’s inspiring caption. She hashtagged her post with the words #ThankYouUniverse.

Exuding nothing but boss lady vibes, Manasi can be seen all decked up in an ivory, lantern-sleeved, collared jacket that she clubbed with a pair of white trousers. The actress chose to sport a glammed makeup look, applying a shade of glossy maroon-shade of lipstick and on-fleek winged liner with long lashes that added the perfect drama to her eyes.

In terms of accessories, the Marathi beauty donned a gold vintage watch and a set of small-studded shiny earrings. Seems like only Manasi could have mastered that uber-chic, top-tied, and sleek hair bun. The actress struck some alluring poses for the lens, making our hearts go weak with her deadly expressions. She ended the last snap by flaunting her massive diamond-encrusted ring while taking a mirror selfie.

As soon as the clicks emerged on Instagram, social media users flocked to the comments, some to raise questions about her divorce and others to shed praise on her classy attire. Manasi’s caption was also pointed out by some.

Commenting on the difference between a fake and real smile, one of Manasi’s admirers wrote, “But… juthi smile aur dilse ki gai smile… fark hota he…” “Liked the caption…very meaningful and there is something in it,” noted a second. A third individual lauded her outfit and added, “So Chic.”

Going by Manasi’s Instagram space, the actress was on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Ekdam Kadak. Check out some of her other clicks here.

Meanwhile, talking about Manasi, the actress previously tied the nuptial knot with Pardeep in January 2021. However, according to reports, since things were going down between the pair, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Speaking on her divorce with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “The rumors are true, I wouldn’t lie. I have filed for divorce, it is under procedure right now. I’m extremely emotional.”

