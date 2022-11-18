Actress Manasi Naik Shares Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Pardeep Kharera

Marathi actress Manasi Naik enjoys a huge fan following on social media due to her striking resemblance with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In addition to that, she has time and again delivered some phenomenal performances in films like Kutumb, Murder Mestri and Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi, among others. Besides bowling audiences over with her film appearances, Manasi also leaves no stone unturned to entertain fans through her social media posts.

In 2020, the actress made headlines after she made her relationship with boxer Pardeep Kharera official by sharing a mushy photo with him. Taking to Facebook, Manasi wrote, “This year, I decided to give myself with Love and commitment. Guess what, I found Me A hardworking, devoted, loyal and committed soul! Yes, I am in love. Pardeep Kharera Welcome to My world. Happy birthday to Me.” Then, in January 2021, Manasi and Pardeep tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.

Now, speculations are rife that within two years of their marriage, the couple has decided to part ways. Amid their divorce rumours, Manasi recently shared a cryptic post hinting at her separation from Pardeep.

On Thursday, November 17, Manasi Naik recreated Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic moment from Koffee With Karan. In the video, she lip-synced to Samantha’s statement, “My heart is close. Take a U-turn.” Along with sharing the video, Manasi wrote, “Once upon a time, she saved Herself. The End.”

For the past few days, there have been rumours that the couple is going through hard times in their marital life. Manasi has also deleted all her pictures with Pardeep from her social media handles. Not just that, she has even removed her husband’s surname, Kharera, from her Instagram bio. However, neither Manasi nor Pardeep has officially spoken about their separation as of yet.

Meanwhile, ardent fans of the couple are disheartened by the news of their divorce.

