Actress María Fernanda Callejón's Daughter Averts Dangerous Accident on Live TV; Watch Viral Video

Actress María Fernanda Callejón’s daughter Giovanna averted a dangerous accident on live television. Recently, the Argentinan actress appeared on the TV show La Noche del Domingo to promote a range of what appears to be automobile products. What was supposed to be a simple promotional event, turned chaotic when she decided to have her daughter make an appearance with her.

In a video of the TV show that’s going viral on the web, María Fernanda Callejón is seen conversing with the host, while her daughter is seated comfortably on a two-wheeler. The little girl looks extremely happy while posing for the camera until she accidentally hits the acceleration of the two-wheeler.

In the next second, little Giovanna is seen riding the scooter that rolls off the stage, however, she is rescued in time. The presenter on the stage yells “grab her” to his team, meanwhile her mother who is shocked to watch the mishap runs towards the little girl. Giovanna suffered no injuries during the accident but the video of the same has gone viral on the internet.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time leaving netizens furious. While some thanked God that nothing happened to the little girl, many called out the show for their negligence.

Actress María Fernanda Callejón also took to Instagram to open up about her 7-year-old daughter’s accident. She first thanked all her well-wishers for sending in prayers for her daughter’s well-being. The actress then candidly explained that initially, she did not want her daughter to get on the bike. But when the little girl insisted she did not want to let her down and hence gave her permission.

The actress further added that since it was an electric scooter, she did not hear the engine running. She wrote, “Thank you for all the messages you sent me. We are very blessed! At first it was going to be me who was going to get on the bike, but Gio insisted so much that I allowed him, what could happen? It was an electric motorcycle, that must be why I didn’t hear the engine running and that’s why I agreed to let her get on.”

She further elaborated that what happened was extremely dangerous. “What happened yesterday was very dangerous. For Giovanna, it was an adventure, but it could have ended badly. She is healthy, she tells me that she had a great time and that she is happy to have won. Just remembering it paralyzes me, but I trust that later we will laugh about this,” she concluded. Reportedly, the viral video also caught the attention of authorities who have warned the executive director of the TV show to not let children near vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.